WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 4

Week 4 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

CB Rasul Douglas/Carolina Panthers: Douglas totaled four tackles against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He was often matched up on Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, helping limit him to 41 yards on seven receptions in a 31-21 Panthers win.

OL Mark Glowinski/Indianapolis Colts: Contributed to an Indianapolis offensive line that allowed only one sack in a 19-11 victory over the Chicago Bears.

LB/DB Kyzir White/Los Angeles Chargers: Led the Chargers in total tackles with eight in a 38-31 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Also added in a defended pass.

CB Daryl Worley/Dallas Cowboys: Totaled five tackles in a 49-38 loss to the Cleveland Browns.

S Karl Joseph/Cleveland Browns: Totaled four tackles against the Dallas Cowboys.

LB Nick Kwiatkoski/Las Vegas Raiders: Ended the day with two tackles — including one for loss — in a 30-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

OG Quinton Spain/Buffalo Bills: Played 37 total snaps, helping quarterback Josh Allen throw for 288 yards and two touchdowns against the Las Vegas Raiders.