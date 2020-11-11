WVSports - WVU in the NFL: Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season has concluded and WVSports.com takes a look at how former West Virginia football players are faring at the next level.

The following players were on NFL rosters for Week 9:

Yodny Cajuste, OT, New England Patriots: Has missed the season to date with a knee injury.

Rasul Douglas, CB, Carolina Panthers: Had five tackles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Will Grier, QB, Carolina Panthers: Did not play.

Bruce Irvin, LB, Seattle Seahawks: Sustained a knee injury in Week 2 and is out for the season.

Karl Joseph, S, Cleveland Browns: Did not play (bye week).

Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, Las Vegas Raiders: Led the team with 10 solo tackles and three assisted tackles.

David Long Jr., LB, Tennessee Titans: Played 24 snaps against the Chicago Bears.

Colton McKivitz, OT, San Francisco 49ers: Played 24 snaps against the Green Bay Packers.

Adam Pankey, OG, Miami Dolphins: Did not play.

Kenny Robinson, S, Carolina Panthers: Played 16 snaps against the Kansas City Chiefs.

David Sills, WR, New York Giants: Has missed the season to date with a foot injury.

Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks: Did not play.

Quinton Spain, OG, Cincinnati Bengals: Did not play (bye week).

Trevon Wesco, TE, New York Jets: Played 15 snaps against the New England Patriots.

Kyzir White, LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Had three solo tackles and two assisted tackles against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Additionally, the following players are on various practice squads around the league:

Shelton Gibson, WR, Carolina Panthers

Wendell Smallwood, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rex Sunahara, LS, Miami Dolphins

Keith Washington, CB, New Orleans Saints

Kevin White, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Daryl Worley, CB, Buffalo Bills