Redshirt junior David Long might have played his last football game as a member of the West Virginia program but we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out regardless.

Despite the 34-18 loss to Syracuse, Long did what he typically does leading the team in tackles with 14 and basically making plays all over the football field.

“He was all over the place,” coordinator Tony Gibson said.

He also was able to record half a tackle for loss tying with Johnny Dingle for the all-time single season record at West Virginia in the process. Add that to a Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year honor and various other post-season accolades for his efforts on the field.

But what happens next when it comes to a decision to forego his senior year and attempt to head to the pros or elect to return to school for a final season?

“I’m going to think about that tonight and in the morning. But right now I’m going to take this loss on the chin,” Long said after the Camping World Bowl.

Gibson understandably was more forthright about the process and even admitted to sitting down with Long and his parents a few weeks back where the parties laid everything out on the table. The good, the bad and everything in between but ultimately that is a decision they must make as a family.

Long has already graduated from West Virginia and now must sit down and decide his future.

“I love David Long like he’s my own son. Whatever he decides to do, he’s done everything right since he’s been here,” Gibson said.

Long has been the heartbeat of the West Virginia defense for the past two years and while you could see the various reasons a decision could be made in both directions he has the support of his coach regardless what he eventually decides.

“There’s not much left for him to do in this program. If he comes back, obviously he’ll have a hell of a year next year but if he moves on I’ll hug him and tell him I love him and go give it your best,” Gibson said.