Gibraltar (Mi.) Carlson athlete Ian Stewart has it all figured out when it comes to what he wants to find in a future college destination.

Now comes the hard part in actually determining which school that will be.

Stewart, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, currently has close to 30 scholarship offers but has trimmed things down to a more manageable list that includes Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia. Each of those are recruiting him as a wide receiver outside of the Buckeyes.