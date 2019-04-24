WVU makes top seven, firmly in the mix for Michigan athlete Stewart
Gibraltar (Mi.) Carlson athlete Ian Stewart has it all figured out when it comes to what he wants to find in a future college destination.
Now comes the hard part in actually determining which school that will be.
Stewart, 6-foot-3, 185-pounds, currently has close to 30 scholarship offers but has trimmed things down to a more manageable list that includes Ohio State, Michigan State, Penn State, Kentucky, Louisville, Purdue and West Virginia. Each of those are recruiting him as a wide receiver outside of the Buckeyes.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news