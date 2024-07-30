West Virginia men's basketball announced their non-conference portion of their schedule on Tuesday, featuring 11 games, seven at home, and then a home exhibition as well.

The exhibition game kicks things off against the University of Charleston who is coached by former Mountaineer James Long. That game is set for Oct. 18 at the WVU Coliseum.

Following that, things officially get going for first-year head coach Darian DeVries on Nov. 4 against Robert Morris, followed by a Nov. 8 home contest against UMass.

WVU travels to Pittsburgh to play in the Backyard Brawl on Nov. 15, and return home for a Nov. 20 game against Iona.

Following that, WVU heads to the Bahamas for three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis. Those three games will be against Arizona, Davidson, Gonzaga, Indiana, Louisville, Oklahoma or Providence.

WVU returns home on Dec. 6 to face old Big East foe Georgetown in the Big 12-Big East Battle. They then conclude their home schedule with three home games against North Carolina Central on Dec. 10, Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 14, and Mercyhurst on Dec. 22.

WVU will face Arizona, Arizona State, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU, UCF and Utah in the Big 12 at home this year. They face Baylor, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, TCU, Texas Tech and Utah on the road this year.