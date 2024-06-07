West Virginia men's basketball announced they will be headed to Italy this summer from Aug. 1-10.

The Mountaineers, who are under the direction of first-year head coach Darian DeVries will leave Morgantown on July 31. From there, they will go to Portofino from Aug. 1-3, then to Florence on Aug. 4-6, and then finish the trip on Aug. 7-9 in Rome. They return to Morgantown on Aug. 10.

West Virginia will announce the game schedule prior to the start of their trip.

The Mountaineers begin their regular season on Nov. 4 against Robert Morris at the WVU Coliseum, the official beginning of the Darian DeVries era.