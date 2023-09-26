West Virginia men's basketball released its 2023-2024 schedule on Tuesday, including in conference Big 12 matchups and out of conference matchups. Here is what the schedule looks like from top to bottom for head coach Josh Eilert and the Mountaineers:

-- Mountaineer Madness at the Coliseum on Friday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m.

-- Charity Exhibition Game: vs. George Mason on Friday, Oct. 27.

-- Regular season opener: vs. Missouri State on Monday, Nov. 6.

-- WVU at home vs. Monmouth on Friday, Nov. 10.

-- WVU at home vs. Jacksonville State on Tuesday, Nov. 14.

-- Fort Myers Tip-Off: vs. SMU on Monday, Nov. 20.

-- Next game will either be against Virginia or Wisconsin based on tournament style on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

-- WVU at home vs. Bellarmine on Sunday, Nov. 26.

-- Big East - Big 12 Battle: vs. St. Johns on Friday, Dec. 1.

-- WVU at home vs. Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

-- WVU at home vs. Drexel on Saturday, Dec. 9.

-- Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield, Mass.: vs. Massachusetts on Saturday, Dec. 16.

-- WVU at home vs. Radford on Wednesday, Dec. 20.

-- WVU at home vs. Toledo on Saturday, Dec. 23.

-- Neutral site game in Cleveland, Ohio: vs. Ohio State on Saturday, Dec. 30.

-- WVU at Houston on Saturday, Jan. 6.

-- WVU at home vs. Kansas State on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

-- WVU at home vs. Texas on Saturday, Jan. 13.

-- WVU at Oklahoma on Wednesday, Jan. 17.

-- WVU at home vs. Kansas on Saturday, Jan. 20.

-- WVU at UCF on Tuesday, Jan. 23.

-- WVU at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Jan. 27.

-- WVU at home vs. Cincinnati on Wednesday, Jan. 31

-- WVU at home vs. BYU on Saturday, Feb. 3.

-- WVU at Texas on Saturday, Feb. 10.

-- WVU at TCU on Monday, Feb. 12.

-- WVU at home vs. Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 17

-- WVU at home vs. UCF on Tuesday, Feb. 20.

-- WVU at Iowa State on Saturday, Feb. 24.

-- WVU at Kansas State on Monday, Feb. 26.

-- WVU at home vs. Texas Tech on Saturday, March 2.

-- WVU at home vs. TCU on Wednesday, March 6.

-- WVU at Cincinnati on Saturday, March 9.

-- Phillips 66 Big 12 Championships: Tuesday, March 12 - Saturday, March 16 in Kansas City, Missouri.