Now the 6-foot-2, 277-pounder, has the opportunity to play college football there if he wants it.

Fairmont Senior (W.Va.) 2020 defensive lineman Zach Frazier grew up 20-minutes from Morgantown so there has always been a strong connection to the football program.

Frazier earned his first scholarship offer from West Virginia following a strong performance at the Mountaineers one-day camp Saturday afternoon.



“They offered me today. I was excited for the opportunity,” he said.

The in-state prospect worked out as a defensive lineman although he plays both ways in high school and impressed enough that the coaching staff felt they had seen all they needed to see. He enjoyed the experience because it allowed him the chance to learn from the coaches one-on-one.

“I just tried to learn as much as I could and soak in all the techniques they were teaching me,” he said.

Defensive coordinator Tony Gibson has been the main contact for Frazier along with defensive line coach Bruce Tall and the two coaches have been in touch throughout the process.

“They like that I’m a home-state guy,” he said.

Frazier has already camped at several schools this summer but admitted that this was a big offer not only because it was his first but because he has been around the program making stops for games in the past as well as campus trips.

“I’ve came to a couple games and visited a couple times,” he said. “I live 20 minutes from here.”

Now with his first offer in hand, Frazier said that he plans to enjoy the recruiting process and is looking into some additional visits in the future.