WVU offers Florida athlete Lynn, official visit next?
West Virginia has a new head coach in Neal Brown and that means new prospects will emerge on the radar as the late signing day approaches.
One of those that have moved into the picture for the Mountaineers is Cocoa (Fla.) athlete Rashean Lynn.
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news