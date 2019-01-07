Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-07 03:02:00 -0600') }} football Edit

WVU offers Florida athlete Lynn, official visit next?

Rrchibimw5molityrpy6
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia has a new head coach in Neal Brown and that means new prospects will emerge on the radar as the late signing day approaches.

One of those that have moved into the picture for the Mountaineers is Cocoa (Fla.) athlete Rashean Lynn.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}