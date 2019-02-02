SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia (10-12, 2-7) snapped its three-game skid with a 79-71 win over Oklahoma (15-7, 3-6) Saturday afternoon in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers battled Oklahoma in a back-and-forth contest and despite shooting just 67 percent from the free throw line, were able to pull off their second Big 12 win of the season.

West Virginia was led by Brandon Knapper 's 25 points and Oklahoma was led by Brady Manek's 18 points.

Wesley Harris got things started with a three-pointer which gave West Virginia an early lead. Manek answered back with a three-pointer of his own to tie the game up at 3-3.

After a Derek Culver layup, Manek made back-to-back layups to give Oklahoma its first lead of the game.

The two teams would trade baskets and West Virginia held a 10-9 lead at the 14:23 mark. Back-to-back three’s from Aaron Calixte then put the Sooners ahead by a score of 15-10. Trailing by four points, West Virginia narrowed Oklahoma’s lead later on with a three-pointer from Knapper, making it a one-point game.

Another basket from Knapper gave the Mountaineers a one-point lead and the two teams would again engage in back-and-forth scoring. A jumper from Miles Reynolds at the 3:27 mark gave the Sooners another one-point lead, but West Virginia responded with an 8-0 run to end the first half, taking a 33-26 lead into the locker room.

Kristian Doolittle started the second half off with a dunk that brought Oklahoma to within five points of the Mountaineers.

The Sooners eventually made it a two-point game at 35-33 with a layup from Rashard Odomes and a three-pointer from Jamal Bieniemy. West Virginia managed to answer back with a 9-2 run which included two three-pointers from Knapper to take a 44-35 lead with 15:59 to go.

Three free throws from Calixte cut Oklahoma’s deficit to six points but it was extended back to nine with a three-pointer from Jordan McCabe.

Manek answered back with a three-pointer of his own and an exchange of baskets between the two teams put the score at 49-44 in favor of the Mountaineers with 11:19 left to play. Despite some free throws from Oklahoma, a dunk and layup from Ahmad extended West Virginia’s lead back to nine points.

A 5-0 run from Oklahoma followed and the Sooners trailed West Virginia by just four points. Harris ended Oklahoma’s run with a basket which was followed by a pair of free throws from Hannes Polla to bring West Virginia’s lead back down to four points.

West Virginia struggled from the free throw line as three more free throws from the Sooners made it a one-point game. After a pair of free throws from Harris, Oklahoma would again cut West Virginia’s lead down to one point with two more free throws.

The Mountaineers were then able to extend their lead with a Culver layup and two more free throws from Harris. This gave West Virginia a five-point lead at 63-58 near the five-minute mark.



Free throws from Oklahoma would again narrow West Virginia’s lead, but another Culver basket extended the Mountaineers’ lead back to five points. That five-point lead was cut to two with another three-pointer from Manek which was answered by another three-pointer from Knapper, giving West Virginia a five-point lead.

Knapper then made one-of-two free throws, giving West Virginia a six point lead, but that was cut down to three with a three-pointer from Calixte with less than a minute left in the game.

On the next offensive possession for West Virginia, Culver made a layup and was fouled, but he missed the free throw. Ahmad, though, was able to rebound the ball which was led to more free throws for West Virginia.

Knapper made both ensuing free throws and after that, Manek connected on another three-pointer, bringing Oklahoma to within four points of West Virginia. Knapper was fouled on West Virginia's next possession and made both free throws again to give the team a six-point lead.

Oklahoma answered back yet again with a basket from Calixte. Knapper, who was fouled again, made both free throws again and the Mountaineers were able to secure the win after a defensive stop.

The Mountaineers will take on Texas Tech Monday on the road for a 9 p.m. ET tip-off.