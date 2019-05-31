SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia head baseball coach Randy Mazey knows all too well what a program like Fordham is capable of.

During his playing days at Clemson from 1985-1988, the NCAA Regional format at that time consisted of eight six-team regionals with the winners of those eight regionals advancing to the College World Series.



In 1988, the Tigers, the No. 1 seed in the Northeast Regional which was played in New Britain, Connecticut, opened up with a 3-2 win over Fordham in a game that lasted 19 innings.



Although Clemson got the victory, the team used eight total pitchers against Fordham according to Mazey which would eventually contribute to the team’s elimination from the regional that used a double-elimination format.



Stanford, a team that had now-Hall of Fame pitcher Mike Mussina on the roster, wound up winning the regional and the College World Series that year.



“(It) really cost us an opportunity to win that regional,” Mazey said. “So I know what Fordham is capable of doing and I want to make sure that our guys aren’t looking ahead to who we might play second or who we’re matched up with in a Super Regional if we win. This regional is all about playing Fordham at this point.”



The Mountaineers (37-20), who are the No. 15 national seed and hosting an NCAA Regional for the first time since 1955, will see No. 2 seed Texas A&M, No. 3 seed Duke and No. 4 seed Fordham all play in Morgantown for the first time ever. The Aggies are also the first SEC baseball program to visit Morgantown.



This regional is also paired with the Nashville Regional which has the No. 2 national seed and regional No. 1 seed in Vanderbilt, two-seeded Indiana State, third-seeded McNeese and fourth-seeded Ohio State.



There are a number of teams between these two regionals teams that indeed could make a team begin to lose its focus on the present and place its eyes on future matchups. But the matchup against Fordham (38-22) Friday at 8 p.m. ET is one that shouldn't be taken lightly.



The Rams’ strengths lie in their baserunning and pitching. As a team, Fordham is first in the nation in stolen bases, averaging 2.95 per game (177 total on the year), and fourth in ERA at 3.08.



When it comes to baserunning, sophomore Jake MacKenzie leads the team with 43 stolen bases and sophomore right-handed pitcher Jake Stankiewicz, who’ll start against the Mountaineers Friday night, leads the team with an 8-3 record in 12 starts to go along with a 1.21 ERA and 102 strikeouts.



“As a coach, a team like this worries you to death,” Mazey said. They are leading the nation in stolen bases, and they have the conference pitcher of the year pitching against us. This is a super high-quality team. They are super well coached.



“They can give you a different look than what you got all season. We run a lot as a team. I think we stole 92-93 bases. We lead the Big 12 in that category, and these guys have stolen almost double of what we have.”



West Virginia will look to counter Fordham’s baserunning attack with senior catcher Ivan Gonzalez, who has thrown out 16 batters this season.



“I have all the faith in the world in Pudge (Gonzalez) back there that if we give him the chance to throw someone out, he’s one of the best catchers in all of college baseball,” Mazey said. “We take a lot of pride in controlling the running game, so I’m anxious for the challenge to play against a team that runs so much.”