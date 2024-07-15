West Virginia pitcher David Hagaman is headed to the big leagues.

Hagaman was taken in the fourth round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Texas Rangers on Monday.

Hagaman was used primarily in a relief role this past season, bringing a high velocity fastball with a good breaking pitch to keep hitters off balance. He would unfortunately have his 2024 season cut short though as he dealt with a season-ending injury to his throwing arm.

Hagaman redshirted in 2022, before he played in 22 games in 2023, and appeared in 18 games in 2024.

This past season Hagaman pitched 35.0 innings, finishing with a 5.91 ERA. He struck out 49 and walked 19 while hitters had a .232 batting average against.

Hagaman is from Egg Harbor City, N.J., and is listed at 6-foot-4, 215 pounds.

Hagaman is the second Mountaineer to be drafted this year, joining JJ Wetherholt who was taken in the first round by the St. Louis Cardinals.