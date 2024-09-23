Advertisement
Published Sep 23, 2024
WVU's Garrett Greene Named Manning Award Star of the Week
Vernon Bailey  •  WVSports
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene has been named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, recognizing top performances by college quarterbacks.

Greene had a standout performance in WVU's 32-28 comeback win over Kansas, he accounted for 382 total yards and three touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes in the final minutes of the game, including a 15-yard game-winner with just 26 seconds remaining.

Mountaineer fans can vote for Greene on the Manning Award's social media or site, with voting closing on Wednesday at 10:AM ET.




