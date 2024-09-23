WVU's Garrett Greene Named Manning Award Star of the Week

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene has been named one of the Manning Award Stars of the Week, recognizing top performances by college quarterbacks.

Greene had a standout performance in WVU's 32-28 comeback win over Kansas, he accounted for 382 total yards and three touchdowns. He threw two touchdown passes in the final minutes of the game, including a 15-yard game-winner with just 26 seconds remaining.

Mountaineer fans can vote for Greene on the Manning Award's social media or site, with voting closing on Wednesday at 10:AM ET.











