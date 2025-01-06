WVU's Javon Small earns multiple Player of the Week honors

West Virginia guard Javon Small was named the Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy National Player of the Week as well as the Big 12 Player of the Week for his performance in WVU's two wins last week.

The Mountaineers knocked off No. 7 Kansas as well as Oklahoma State and Small was a key piece to both wins. Small averaged 18.5 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, and 5 assists per game in WVU's two wins last week.

Small is in his first year at West Virginia and has already put up monster numbers. Small leads the Big 12 in scoring at 19.5 points per game, but he's also been pivotal to WVU's success on the glass.

Small is averaging 5.4 rebounds per game which is second-most among all guards in the Big 12. He also has 2.0 steals per game which is fourth among all guards in the Big 12.

This is the second time Small has been honored by the Big 12 for his efforts as earlier this season he was named Big 12 Co-Player of the Week.

Small and the No. 21-ranked Mountaineers return to the hardwood on Tuesday when they face Arizona. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. and the game will be televised on ESPN+.