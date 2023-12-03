WVU's latest bowl projections ahead of selection Sunday
After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in the last four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.
As of Sunday, Dec. 3, here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape of what bowl matchup West Virginia is set to compete in.
These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selection, which is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon, deciding which teams will compete for a national title.
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern
Independence Bowl (Dec. 16): West Virginia vs. California
Servpro First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Wyoming
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21): West Virginia vs. USF
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse
Bowl Details*
Independence Bowl (Dec. 16) - Payout: $2,200,000
Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,104 miles.
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21) - Payout: $900,000
Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,065 miles.
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23) - Payout: $1,350,000
Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,081 miles.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $1,625,560
Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,826 miles.
Servpro First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $824,545
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,209 miles.
Texas Bowl (Dec. 27) - Payout: $6,400,000
Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,112 miles.
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29) - Payout: $4,700,000
Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee.
Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 632 miles.
*Bowl payouts are paid by the Big 12 conference based on several factors so the teams do not receive the exact amounts you see listed. Payouts are for each team in the bowl.
