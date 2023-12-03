After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in the last four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.

As of Sunday, Dec. 3, here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape of what bowl matchup West Virginia is set to compete in.

These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selection, which is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon, deciding which teams will compete for a national title.

FOX Sports:

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

The Athletic:

Independence Bowl (Dec. 16): West Virginia vs. California

Bleacher Report:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

The Sporting News:

Servpro First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Wyoming

Athlon Sports:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

ESPN

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

College Football News:

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21): West Virginia vs. USF

USA Today:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn

Action Network:

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse