Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

WVU's latest bowl projections ahead of selection Sunday

Zach Anderson • WVSports
Staff Writer
@zachanderson_11

After a strong 8-4 campaign, West Virginia football has earned its third bowl game appearance in the last four seasons under head coach Neal Brown and a top-four finish in the Big 12 Conference.

As of Sunday, Dec. 3, here are all the predictions from the biggest publications and nationally acclaimed sources around the college football landscape of what bowl matchup West Virginia is set to compete in.

These projections are up for change based on the College Football Playoff selection, which is set to take place on Sunday, Dec. 3 at noon, deciding which teams will compete for a national title.

FOX Sports:

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27): West Virginia vs. Texas A&M

CBS Sports:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

The Athletic:

Independence Bowl (Dec. 16): West Virginia vs. California

Bleacher Report:

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Northwestern

The Sporting News:

Servpro First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26): West Virginia vs. Wyoming

Athlon Sports:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

ESPN

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Memphis

College Football News:

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21): West Virginia vs. USF

USA Today:

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29): West Virginia vs. Auburn

Action Network:

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23): West Virginia vs. Syracuse

Advertisement

Bowl Details*

Independence Bowl (Dec. 16) - Payout: $2,200,000

Location: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,104 miles.

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 21) - Payout: $900,000

Location: FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, Florida​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,065 miles.

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 23) - Payout: $1,350,000

Location: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, Texas​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,081 miles.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $1,625,560

Location: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,826 miles.

Servpro First Responder Bowl (Dec. 26) - Payout: $824,545

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,209 miles.

Texas Bowl (Dec. 27) - Payout: $6,400,000

Location: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 1,112 miles.

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 29) - Payout: $4,700,000

Location: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, Memphis, Tennessee​​.

Distance from Morgantown, WV: Approximately 632 miles.


*Bowl payouts are paid by the Big 12 conference based on several factors so the teams do not receive the exact amounts you see listed. Payouts are for each team in the bowl.

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @zachanderson_11

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
Sponsored by BulkVinyl.com
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement