West Virginia head coach Neal Brown appeared on ESPN's Marty & McGee show, where he discussed what West Virginia football means to the state and emphasized that the team's personality has to match that of the state's people.

"I don't think there is any other university more closely linked to the state than West Virginia. And it probably took a little bit of time for me to fully understand. The make-up of our team and how we play and how the culture and the identity of who we are really needed to match the people. And we gotta be a tough, a mentally and physically tough team because that's who our people are," Brown told the show's hosts.

You can listen to the interview by opening the X social media post below.