PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WOFlCV0pZRko5JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVY4WUJXSllGSjknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WOFlCV0pZRko5Jyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

WVU's Neal Brown appears on ESPN’s Marty & McGee show

Vernon Bailey • WVSports
Publisher
@WVSportsDotCom
Publisher of WVSports.com

West Virginia head coach Neal Brown appeared on ESPN's Marty & McGee show, where he discussed what West Virginia football means to the state and emphasized that the team's personality has to match that of the state's people.

"I don't think there is any other university more closely linked to the state than West Virginia. And it probably took a little bit of time for me to fully understand. The make-up of our team and how we play and how the culture and the identity of who we are really needed to match the people. And we gotta be a tough, a mentally and physically tough team because that's who our people are," Brown told the show's hosts.

You can listen to the interview by opening the X social media post below.

Advertisement
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv TWFydHluZE1jR2VlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij4jTWFydHluZE1jR2VlPC9hPiBhIEdSRUFUIGNoYXQgdyA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL05lYWxCcm93bl9XVlU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QE5lYWxCcm93bl9XVlU8L2E+PGJyPihJIGJlbGlldmUgV1ZV IGNvdWxkIG1ha2UgQ0ZQIGlmIHRoZXkgcGxheSB0byB0aGVpciBhYmlsaXR5 KTxicj7igKJEZWVwIGltcG9ydGFuY2Ugb2YgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVlVmb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A V1ZVZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+IHRvIGZvbGtzIGluIFdpbGQgV29uZGVyZnVsLjxi cj7igKJHcmVhdCByaXZhbHJpZXMgdyBQZW5uU3QvUGl0dDxicj7igKI5LTQg aW4gMjAyMy4gV2hhdCBub3c/PGJyPuKAolFCIEdhcnJldHQgR3JlZW5lIPCf moA8YnI+4oCiSm9nZ2VyIHBhbnRzPzxicj7igKJEaXJ0eSBNeXJ0bGUgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3VsVDJ3YmQ4Z2kiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS91bFQyd2JkOGdpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hcnR5IFNtaXRoIChATWFy dHlTbWl0aEVTUE4pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWFy dHlTbWl0aEVTUE4vc3RhdHVzLzE4MjQ4NDg4Njk5MTEzNjM3MDM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXVndXN0IDE3LCAyMDI0PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90 ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRl ci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
Click the image to sign up!
Click the image to sign up!

----------

• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.

SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel

• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan, @wesleyshoe

•Like us on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNzQiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3dlc3R2aXJnaW5pYS5yaXZh bHMuY29tL25ld3Mvd3Z1LXMtbmVhbC1icm93bi1hcHBlYXJzLW9uLWVzcG4t cy1tYXJ0eS1tY2dlZS1zaG93IiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAg ICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywKICAg IGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAgICB2 YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBlbCA9 IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVswXTsg cy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3JlZW4g dmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFzdCB2 ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gvdnpt L2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMsIGVs KTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNyYz0i aHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMyPTcy NDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ3ZXN0dmlyZ2luaWEucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ3dnUtcy1uZWFsLWJyb3duLWFwcGVhcnMtb24tZXNwbi1z LW1hcnR5LW1jZ2VlLXNob3cmYzU9MjAyMjczMzE3NCZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZj c191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRh ZyAtLT4KCgo=