SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.

West Virginia’s season came to an end in Morgantown Monday night as the Mountaineers (15-21) fell to Coastal Carolina (17-16) by a score of 109-91 during the quarterfinal round of the Roman College Basketball Invitational.

A lights-out offensive performance from the Chanticleers helped them prevail as Coastal Carolina shot 58 percent from floor to West Virginia’s 42 percent .

West Virginia was led by Lamont West and Emmitt Matthews who each scored 21 points and DeVante Jones scored a game-high 32 points for the Chanticleers



After getting a steal on the game’s first possession, West Virginia took an early 2-0 lead after a pair of free throws from Matthews. Another turnover by Coastal Carolina allowed the Mountaineers to extend their lead to 5-0 after a three-pointer from Jordan McCabe.



The Chanticleers responded with a 7-0 run to take their first lead of game which was followed by a three-pointer from West to put West Virginia back ahead, 8-7.

What followed was a 10-0 run from the Chanticleers that gave Coastal Carolina a 17-8 advantage over the Mountaineers with 13:30 left in the first half. Back-and-forth scoring between the two teams ensued as the Chanticleers managed to push their lead into double-digits over the next few minutes.

The Mountaineers cut their deficit down to nine points with a Chase Harler three-pointer, but Coastal Carolina continued to extend its lead to double-digits and led by 11 points after free throws from Jones.

A 7-2 run for the Chanticleers later on extended their lead to 14 points which was then brought down to 11 after McCabe’s second three-pointer of the game.

Coastal Carolina continued to have success on the offensive end of the floor and used another 7-2 run to take a 16-point lead. Free throws from Jermaine Haley, a jumper from Zac Cuthbertson and a layup from Matthews at the first half buzzer put the score at 50-36 in favor of the Chanticleers heading into halftime.

The Mountaineers finished the first half shooting just 33 percent from the floor to Coastal Carolina’s 49 percent. West Virginia freshman big man Derek Culver was not involved in any of the first half action, spending the entire half on the bench.

Culver would end up starting the second half and scored West Virginia’s first point of the half by making one of two free throws. After he missed the second free throw attempt, Lamont West was fouled while shooting a three-pointer.

West made two of the three free throws to cut West Virginia’s deficit down to 13 points. After a layup from Cuthbertson and three-point play by Culver, West Virginia was still unable to stop Coastal Carolina’s offense as the Chanticleers took a 69-47 lead with the help of a 15-5 run.

Coastal Carolina continued to light it up from the floor and extended its lead to 25 points at 80-55 later on with two three-pointers each from Tyrell Gumbs-Frater and Jones.

The Chanticleers maintained their large lead over the Mountaineers and led by a score of 90-66 with 9:01 remaining.

From there, West Virginia was unable to put together a large comeback and saw its season come to an end on its home floor.

The win sends Coastal Carolina to the CBI semifinals while West Virginia enters the offseason.