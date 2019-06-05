SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





For the second day in a row, West Virginia has had a safety enter his name into the transfer portal with Derrek Pitts doing so according to a source.

Pitts, appeared in 19 games during his first two seasons, starting two of them. The former Rivals.com four-star prospect initially picked West Virginia over a host of offers in order to stay in state.

The in-state native finished with 36 tackles over his first two years in Morgantown and an interception.

Pitts follows starting free safety Kenny Robinson as the next player to put his name in the transfer portal on the West Virginia roster.

Just because he has inserted his name into the portal does not mean that Pitts will leave just that he can be contacted by other schools. He would have two seasons of eligibility remaining as well as a redshirt.

WVSports.com will have more on Pitts in the near future.