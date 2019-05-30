West Virginia is going to need running backs in the 2020 class. That much is clear.

Just following the scholarship trail, the Mountaineers are going to need two replacements at the position considering that both Martell Pettaway and Kennedy McKoy will exhaust their eligibility at the end of the 2019 season.

That leaves three scholarship players at the position with redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield, junior Leddie Brown and either redshirt freshman or sophomore Tony Mathis.