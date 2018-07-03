SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





West Virginia has sold roughly 24,000 season ticket packages at this point but is still slightly behind last season’s pace, according to officials.

The season ticket sales are currently around 1,000 behind the pace of last year while close to 2,000 mini-packages have already been sold through the priority offering to MAC members and season ticket holders, according to Matt Wells, Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs at West Virginia.

The mini-packages will go on-sale to the public July 9 and there are three options to choose from on that front for fans to attend three different games.

The Mountaineer Package features three games for $210: Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma. The Blue Plan, also a three-game option, is priced at $205: Kansas, TCU and Oklahoma. The Gold Plan is $205 and includes Kansas State, Baylor and Oklahoma.

“The Mountaineer mini is the most popular as you would expect,” Wells said.

Single-game tickets will be available for games against Youngstown State, Baylor and Kansas. The Youngstown State game is priced at $55, while Baylor and Kansas games are priced at $65 each. WVU’s matchups with Kansas State, TCU and Oklahoma only are available through mini-packages at this time.

Tickets will be available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com, by calling 1-800-WVU GAME or in-person at the Mountaineer Ticket Office inside the WVU Coliseum.

West Virginia will open the season in Charlotte at Bank America Stadium Sept. 1 against Tennessee and the home slate will feature a total of six home games.

Those games on the slate are Youngstown State (Sept. 8), Kansas State (Sept. 22), Kansas (Oct. 6), Baylor (Oct. 25), TCU (Nov. 10) and Oklahoma (Nov. 23).

Each of those dates will be Saturday’s with the exception of the Thursday game against Baylor and Friday against Oklahoma ahead of Thanksgiving.

Season tickets begin at $365, a savings of $35 off the single game price. Depending on seat locations, season tickets may require a Mountaineer Athletic Club annual fund gift.