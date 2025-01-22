2026 lineman Grayson McKeogh adds West Virginia offer

McKeogh, 6-foot-8, 265-pounds, has spoken with Fileppo, who signed with the Mountaineers in the 2025 recruiting class about what to expect with the program.

Wyndmoor (Pa.) LaSalle College 2026 offensive lineman Grayson McKeogh already had an idea about the West Virginia football program through his former teammate Chris Fileppo.

“I knew they were a tough team in the Big 12,” he said.

But now McKeogh has even more incentive to find out even more about the Mountaineers after running backs coach Chad Scott extended a scholarship offer to him in January.

Scott was very upfront and deliberate during the conversation and let him know that the assistant was eager to build a relationship with him moving forward in his recruitment.

“He liked my size and the way I was able to move being that big,” he said.

College programs are targeting McKeogh at either left tackle or defensive end. He earned first-team all-state honors on the offensive line this past season. The massive athlete is a former tight end who has grown into his current role on the line.

On top of West Virginia, he also has collected offers from Penn State, Northwestern, Syracuse, Duke, and Liberty, among others. He hopes to take a visit to Morgantown as well as make trips to places such as Penn State, Northwestern, Syracuse, and Duke.

“I’m looking to visit anywhere I can find time to,” he said. “I’m looking to visit different schools to see what’s best for me.”

McKeogh is looking for the total package when it comes to his eventual college choice that includes the right mix of academics and campus life as well as somewhere relatively close to home.