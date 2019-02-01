Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-01 08:23:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

WVU showing interest in rising 2019 guard

Qerdwqlmfghfjdcxmocd
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

West Virginia could be in the mix for some additional options at guard in time for next season and there is one player that has been receiving quite a bit of attention of late and head coach Bob Huggins is expected to take the next step and pay him a visit in the near future.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}