Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-14 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

WVU spring ball in the books but questions remain at QB

Uglokvqet4jnxjqsdfie
Keenan Cummings • WVSports.com
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Head Coach Neal Brown has been consistent that when it’s clear, it’s clear in regards to declaring a winner of the West Virginia quarterback competition.

Only problem is through 14 spring practices it still seems pretty murky at best.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}