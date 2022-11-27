West Virginia put on a show tonight, finishing the Phil Knight Tournament with a 29 point win over Florida, 84-55.

WVU went 3/3 before the first media timeout, while holding the Gators to zero field goals in the prior 2 and a half minutes.

The Mountaineers got their largest and first double digit lead of the game with 10 after a big two hand dunk in transition by Erik Stevenson following a steal, for his ninth of WVU’s 22 points.

Emmitt Matthews got a massive dunk of his own in the halfcourt, throwing down just before the eight minute mark, and a few minutes later the Mountaineers were up by 16.

West Virginia ended the half sloppy, but were still up by eight, at a score of 41-33. Tre Mitchell led th team in scoring with 11 and Erik Stevenson was right behind him with nine.

Emmitt Matthew kicked off the second half scoring with a three ball, and Erik Stevenson put one of his own in, a minute and as half later.

Another three from Matthews and a layup following a Gator turnover gave West Virginia a 19 point lead, their largest of the night.

A few key plays from Stevenson following a media timeout, including a sweet assist and another three ball, put WVU up by 26. This contributed to the Mountaineers’ 21-5 run since just over the 18 minute mark. The team made their last seven field goals going into the media timeout at 12:23.

The Mountaineers outrebounded the Gators 34-17 on rebounds midway through the second half, which aided the team’s significant lead. They continued to extend said lead, getting up by 30 at the five minute mark.

West Virginia never let the lead slip away, and took the impressive win over Florida. Tre Mitchell led the scoring with 17 points, but it was Erik Stevenson who had the best night, putting up 15 on 6/8 shooting and 3/4 from three point, to go along with six rebounds, two steals, and a block.

The Mountaineers will next play on December 3rd, at Xavier.



