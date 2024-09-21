Advertisement

Published Sep 21, 2024
WVU vs Kansas game suspended due to severe weather
Wesley Shoemaker  •  WVSports
Saturday's game at Milan Puskar Stadium on Saturday has been suspended due to weather.

The announcement was made at 2:46 p.m. with 10:43 to play in the fourth quarter and Kansas leading 21-17. Storms were moving into the Morgantown, W.Va., area and all fans were asked to leave the stadium and both teams went to the locker room.

The expected delay time is 90 minutes, and this is the second time WVU has had a game suspended due to weather this season as week one against Penn State the game was delayed over two hours due to weather.

It is currently 4th and 7 and Kansas has the ball on their own 49 yard line.

