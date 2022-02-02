WVU wide receivers coach Parker expected to take Notre Dame TE job

West Virginia is going to have one vacancy to fill on the current coaching staff with co-offensive coordinator Gerad Parker expected to take the tight ends job at Notre Dame.

The news has been reported first by Pete Thamel of ESPN and sources indicate that Parker is expected to depart for the opening.

The offensive coordinator in Morgantown last season, Parker was a assigned co-offensive coordinator title after the Mountaineers hired Graham Harrell as the primary play caller from USC. Parker also was in charge of the wide receivers in Morgantown.

An impressive recruiter, Parker would leave a hole in that area for the Mountaineers to fill and was set to make $585,000 this coming season.

Parker arrived in Morgantown in January of 2020 and had prior stints at Penn State, Duke, Purdue and Marshall.

When this development does become official Parker would leave a hole on the Mountaineers coaching staff for head coach Neal Brown to fill.

Already this off-season, former tight ends coach Travis Trickett left Morgantown for a role as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for South Florida.