WVU WR Simmons acting out his part on and off the field
SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
TJ Simmons might not have a future in acting but he’s at least exploring it.
That’s because the junior was the voice over for one of the Mountaineers promos this spring that generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms discussing the identity of the team. The “Who Are We Now,” video created by the school was one of the most crowd-pleasing in recent memory and it was Simmons at the center.
The Alabama transfer was selected for the part because he was discovered during practice speaking in the middle of a huddle by director of creative video Austin Gaines.
“It sounded like a voice over so I guess he heard that and I’m a loud guy. An energy guy,” he said.
It was a big responsibility that Simmons didn’t take lightly and already since the video debuted he’s had a number of people come up to him and tell him that he is one of the faces of the team. It’s a role that he watched unfold last season with another wide receiver in David Sills.
“Now that it’s T.J. Simmons, it feels good,” he said.
Some of you may be wondering, who are we now?#HailWV pic.twitter.com/F544EUGM7S— West Virginia Football (@WVUfootball) April 12, 2019
While acting might not be full-time in his future, what will be is catching passes for the Mountaineers this fall. After finishing as the fourth leading wide receiver last season with 28 catches for 341 yards and a touchdown, this year he will be thrust into a much larger role.
Already one of the more versatile players at the spot considering he has been training at both inside and outside wide receiver in order to maximize his usage on the field. He was one of the most consistent pass catchers all spring and appears primed to make that leap in his development.
“Simmons has really been the catalyst offensively, I’m pleased with his progress,” head coach Neal Brown said.
That was on display in the spring game when he made the biggest play of the game catching a 60-yard pass and taking it to the house for a touchdown. It was just a sample of what could come in the future with his development there as he evolves into one of the leaders and most trusted options.
“One of the things I remember from coach Brown when he first came is he wanted to be the best post and go team in the Big 12,” he said. “We want to take shots and make the big plays.”
And perhaps maybe even some more acting in the meantime if his play continues.
Enter the contest by clicking on the following link and choosing to subscribe to the channel: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=VideoGlide