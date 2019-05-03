SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest in Mountaineer sports and recruiting.





TJ Simmons might not have a future in acting but he’s at least exploring it.

That’s because the junior was the voice over for one of the Mountaineers promos this spring that generated a lot of buzz on social media platforms discussing the identity of the team. The “Who Are We Now,” video created by the school was one of the most crowd-pleasing in recent memory and it was Simmons at the center.

The Alabama transfer was selected for the part because he was discovered during practice speaking in the middle of a huddle by director of creative video Austin Gaines.

“It sounded like a voice over so I guess he heard that and I’m a loud guy. An energy guy,” he said.

It was a big responsibility that Simmons didn’t take lightly and already since the video debuted he’s had a number of people come up to him and tell him that he is one of the faces of the team. It’s a role that he watched unfold last season with another wide receiver in David Sills.

“Now that it’s T.J. Simmons, it feels good,” he said.