Wyatt Milum, TJ Jackson, Josiah Trotter, earn Big 12 yearly awards

The Big 12 Conference released their end-of-season awards on Thursday, and three Mountaineers earned an award.

Wyatt Milum was named Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year, Josiah Trotter was named Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year, and TJ Jackson was an All-Big 12 First Team selection.

Milum did not allow a hurry and only allowed seven pressures this season. He also has not allowed a sack in 34 of the last 36 games. He was also named to the All-Conference First Team.

Milum is the third Mountaineer to ever win the award, and is the first outright winner in program history, and is a native of Kenova, West Virginia.

Jackson was in his first year at WVU but made a big impact after he transferred to the Mountaineers from Troy.

Jackson played in 12 games, starting nine of them. He had 38.0 total tackles this season, which included 13.5 TFLs, 6.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. He finished the year with the fifth-most sacks in the Big 12.

Trotter played in all 12 games, starting 11 of them for the Mountaineers. He was the top tackler among freshmen in the country, with 92.0. He also had 4.0 TFLs this season and led WVU in tackles in five of their 12 games this season. Trotter reportedly entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

West Virginia also had multiple honorable mention selections, including tight end Kole Taylor, offensive lineman Tomas Rimac, offensive lineman Nick Malone, kickoff/punt returner Preston Fox, as well as defensive end Sean Martin, as well as Trotter.



