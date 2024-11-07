You might remember these Bearcats when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Cincinnati players who at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Bearcats were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Bartlett is a former West Virginia player that was recruited by former defensive backs coach Doug Belk and spent five years with the program. Bartlett started 24 games during that time as an outside linebacker. The Miami native recorded 134 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and 14 sacks serving as a key cog in the Mountaineers defense on the edge. This past season Bartlett recorded 49 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks while starting every game. He entered the transfer portal and left the program in good faith where he ended up at Cincinnati for his final campaign.

Minkins was a target during his high school recruitment but things picked up considerably after he left Louisville this past year in the transfer portal. During his time with the Cardinals, Minkins played in a total of 39 games during his career and recorded 92 tackles and a pair of interceptions. Minkins had ties with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and he took an official visit to West Virginia during the Dec. 15 weekend which led to his commitment. But that wouldn't stick as he would back off that pledge prior to enrolling at the mid-term and committed to Cincinnati.

Kiner was recruited by essentially everybody as a high school senior and while West Virginia offered a scholarship was really never able to gain any traction. Kiner would sign with LSU where he spent just one season rushing for 324 yards and 2 scores. Entered into the transfer portal and ended up back home at Cincinnati. In his first year with the Bearcats, Kiner rushed for 1,047 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 192 carries and became a centerpiece to the offense.

Young spent two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games and recorded 11 tackles and a pass defended. He is originally from Florida and West Virginia jumped into the mix with a scholarship offer once he entered the transfer portal. But things never really materialized between the two as he would take a series of official visits before committing to Cincinnati. He started 11 of the 12 games he appeared in during his first season with the Bearcats and recorded 34 tackles, one pick and seven pass breakups.

West Virginia offered Jackson but did not make the cut for his final three which consisted of Cincinnati, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. He committed to the Bearcats in December of 2020 and has appeared in 15 games over the past three seasons as a reserve defensive lineman but saw his most action in 2023.

West Virginia jumped into the mix with an early scholarship offer to Burns and he took a visit to campus. He was set to return for an official visit in the summer but that trip never happened because he ended up committing to the Bearcats prior to returning to Morgantown. He made one appearance in 2023 before redshirting.

Lozowicki signed with Maine out of high school where he started several games as a true freshman before electing to enter the transfer portal. That led to an offer from West Virginia along with a number of other schools but he took his first official visit to Cincinnati and that is where he elected to commit before ever making it to Morgantown.

Pryor held an offer from West Virginia out of high school but things never really got past that point as he ended up committing to Ohio State. He would spend three seasons at Ohio State, where he rushed for 147 yards on 40 carries and scored one touchdown. Entered into the transfer portal and committed to Cincinnati.

Royer held an offer from West Virginia out of high school and even visited campus but ended up committing to stay home and play for Ohio State. He appeared in 14 games during his time there and made four catches. He then transferred to Cincinnati.

Henderson held an offer from West Virginia out of high school and then again was a target once he entered the transfer portal from Florida. He would commit to Cincinnati and there he totaled 994 all-purpose yards, 782 receiving yards on 58 catches, and added three touchdowns while averaging 65.2 receiving yards a game during his first year with the football program.

Smith led UTEP in 2022 with 71 receptions, 1,039 yards and 7 touchdown catches but elected to enter the transfer portal. He initially committed to Texas A&M and given the need at the position was a target of interest for the Mountaineers. Still, he ended up committing to Cincinnati.

Lewis held an offer from West Virginia out of high school with safeties coach Dontae Wright serving as the lead recruiter. However, he would make an early commitment to Cincinnati and hold that throughout the process. He did not appear in any games as a freshman after dealing with a pre-season injury.

Jones was a key target for West Virginia in his recruitment at the quarterback spot led by the efforts of offensive coordinator Chad Scott and head coach Neal Brown. The Philadelphia product took half a dozen visits to Morgantown including an official visit but a commitment never came. After so long, the two parties looked to be going in different directions and Jones would commit to Cincinnati. He is a true freshman.

Grover held an offer from West Virginia and visited the Mountaineers in order to see the program. However, he would commit to Cincinnati as West Virginia placed their priorities on another tight end from Ohio in his class. He is a true freshman.