WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Oklahoma State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Cowboys were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Epps received an offer from West Virginia out of high school but things really never got much further than that between the two. He would take an official visit to Oklahoma State and then commit to the program in June prior to his senior year. Broke into the starting lineup as a redshirt freshman and appeared in all 14 games with 40 tackles and 3 interceptions as he found his way into the starting lineup.

West Virginia didn't target Foster during his initial recruitment but he was a prospect that received attention from the Mountaineers when he entered the transfer portal. However, the tight end prospect would instead commit to Oklahoma State.

Cooper is another that wasn't targeted during his initial recruitment but was on the radar for the Mountaineers once he entered the transfer portal. However, after visiting Oklahoma State the Oklahoma native committed to the Cowboys.