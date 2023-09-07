WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Duquesne players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Dukes were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Butts was a target of West Virginia for a brief time during his initial recruitment but things never really got off the ground and he would commit to in-state Missouri. He saw action in six games before transferring to Duquesne where he rushed for 108 yards.

West Virginia expressed interest in Franks during his initial recruitment but things never really progressed to the point where the program extended a scholarship offer. He would commit to Georgia Tech and the redshirt junior eventually transferred.

Jaden Keating Keating is a player that West Virginia recruited out of high school but never offered a scholarship. The two-time all-conference defensive back enrolled at West Virginia as a walk-on and spent only one season with the program before electing to transfer to Duquesne. He played in 8 games this past year and had a single tackle.

