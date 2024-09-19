You might remember these Jayhawks when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Kansas players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitment as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Jayhawks were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Emilien received an offer from West Virginia and was high on the radar for the program through most of his recruitment. He set an official visit during the Dec. 7 weekend of his senior season but ended up committing to Minnesota after heading there the weekend before. After that, Emilien was solid to the Gophers but elected to enter the transfer portal and commit to the Jayhawks to finish out his career. He made 8 catches for 81 yards and a score during his first two years with Kansas.

Grant was a target of West Virginia twice as a high school prospect and then again as a transfer after he left Purdue after three seasons. The Mountaineers weren't able to land Grant either time though as he ended up at Kansas where he has recorded 52 tackles in each of the past two seasons and started all 13 games last year.

Baynes had a scholarship offer from West Virginia but things never really progressed much past that. He committed to Louisville out of high school although Miami made a late run to try to get him to change his mind. Transferred to Kansas where he appeared in 11 games in 2023 and even started three of those games.

Derritt wasn't recruited by West Virginia during his initial recruitment but when he entered the transfer portal after totaling 90 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 11 sacks over his four years at North Dakota State the Mountaineers expressed interest. It's hard to know how far that got but we do know that Derritt would sign with Kansas to close out the final year of his career.

West Virginia offered Herring out of high school but wasn't able to really make up any significant ground as he would remain home and commit to Michigan. Left the Wolverines program after just one season and ended up at Kansas.