You might remember these Wildcats when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Kansas State players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Wildcats were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

Cephas entered the transfer portal last off-season and West Virginia became one of the first programs to extend a scholarship offer. The Mountaineers didn't necessarily make much of an impact as it was constantly between either Pittsburgh or Penn State. The Nittany Lions won the battle and he was expected to step into a major role there but it never materialized and he left after one season. Cephas racked up 130 catches for 1,984 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons prior at Kent State and now he will finish his career with the Wildcats.

West Virginia offered Howard and tried to get into the race led by offensive line coach Matt Moore and area recruiter Chad Scott but he committed to Kansas State following in the footsteps of his older brother Will. Howard will be a true freshman this season.

Johnson was an intriguing option out of the transfer portal but the Mountaineers were never able to really get that involved with this one. Transferred to Kansas State where during his first season he recorded 227 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 catches across 11 appearances.

Wolf was targeted by West Virginia quarterbacks coach Tyler Allen as a possible walk-on option out of the transfer portal after he hauled in 7 catches for 55 yards and a touchdown over his 21 games at Wagner. Wolf never made it to Morgantown for an official visit though and committed to Kansas State after seeing that program.