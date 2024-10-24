You might remember these Wildcats when they were WVU football targets

WVSports.com takes a trip down memory lane and takes a look at current Arizona players that at one time were recruited by West Virginia. We’ll examine their recruitments as well as how they have turned out in college. So without any further waiting, which Wildcats were once West Virginia targets on the recruiting trail?

West Virginia didn't get involved in the initial recruitment of Lemonious-Craig which led him to Colorado but when he did enter the transfer portal in the spring of 2023 the Big 12 Conference program did extend a scholarship offer. He ended up looking at several options but none of those took him down Country Roads as he would commit to Arizona. He appeared in all 13 games and recorded 28 catches for 296 yards and 3 touchdowns during his first season with the Wildcats.

West Virginia offered Hyatt led by the efforts of secondary coach ShaDon Brown. But things never really got much further than that and he would eventually commit to Arizona. He did not see any action during his freshman season.

West Virginia was one of a long list of programs to offer Groves-Killebrew but the Mountaineers wouldn't pick up any traction as he would commit to Texas A&M. He then transferred to Louisville and then ended up at Arizona.

This one is an interesting case as Davis entered the transfer portal in the winter and West Virginia was one of many schools that was likely interested in the talented defensive back but he never ended up exploring his options. He eventually removed his name from the database and elected to remain with the Wildcats.