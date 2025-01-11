Youngstown State OL transfer Minor picks West Virginia

Minor, 6-foot-5, 315-pounds, spent two seasons with the Penguins where he appeared in just one game.

West Virginia has added a piece on the offensive line with Youngstown State transfer Wyatt Minor .

The former in-state product played high school football for Robert C. Byrd and was an Honorable-Mention Class AA selection for his efforts on the field.

Minor entered the transfer portal Dec. 28 and received an offer from Marshall.

The Clarksburg native has three years of eligibility remaining in his college career.

WVSports.com will have more with Minor in the near future.