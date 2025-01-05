Youngstown State transfer WR Traugh commits to West Virginia

Traugh, 6-foot-0, 180-pounds, spent two seasons with the Penguins where he played in just two games during a redshirt year as a freshman and then broke out this past campaign. After catching just two passes for 69-yards in that first year, Traugh played in 12 games in 2024 and reeled in 36 catches for 409 yards and 5 scores.

West Virginia continues to remake the wide receiver room this off-season with a commitment from Youngstown State wide receiver Cyrus Traugh .

Those numbers earned him FCS Freshman All-American honors.

Over his two years at Youngstown State, Traugh played a total of 622 snaps with 612 of those coming in 2024.

A Parkersburg native, Traugh played at Parkersburg South and was a first-team Class AAA selection as a senior and earned the Randy Moss Award as the top wide receiver in the state in a year where he caught 84 passes for 1,200 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Traugh was on the radar of the previous West Virginia coaching staff during his initial recruitment.

The dynamic wide receiver entered the transfer portal Dec. 12 and took an official visit to West Virginia Jan. 3 where he was able to get an up close look at the program.

Traugh joins Eastern Michigan wide receiver Oran Singleton and Jacksonville State wide receiver Jarod Bowie as wide receiver additions through the transfer portal this off-season for West Virginia.

Traugh will have three years of eligibility remaining.

WVSports.com will have more with Traugh in the near future.