West Virginia has wrapped up spring drills and now it's time for some reflection not only on what we learned from the game but over the course of 14 practices as well.

As you'd expect in a first spring it was a mix of good, bad and everything in between as the coaching staff looks to put together the pieces that will make up the 2019 season.

So here are 10 items that stuck out to me.

1—Remember it’s a spring game. Regardless of how good or bad things looked at times at various spots it’s important to remember that it is a spring game. As you’ve seen in the past things are never as good or as bad as the annual event tends to reveal (unless of course you’re talking about last year when there wasn’t even a game held). On the surface, this football team has questions and of course that is nothing new at this time of the year. As further bulletin points will suggest there are concerns at quarterback, offensive line and especially with the run game, the defense giving up big plays and more.

The good news is that this is far from a finished product and there’s a lot of moving and shaking left to do when it comes to acclimating the freshmen this summer or any possible late additions to the school. The Mountaineers also should be a full strength considering that several key pieces didn’t even suit up. Yes, there are concerns right now but if you look around the country it’s going to be that way anywhere.