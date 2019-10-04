News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-04 03:04:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 athlete Mitchell has eyes on West Virginia football after offer

Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Winter Park (Fla.) 2021 athlete Dakota Mitchell is just starting to wade into the waters of the recruiting process but one program that has his attention early is West Virginia.

Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, already held offers from Syracuse and Illinois but the Mountaineers jumped into the picture after a conversation with running backs coach Chad Scott.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}