2021 athlete Mitchell has eyes on West Virginia football after offer
Winter Park (Fla.) 2021 athlete Dakota Mitchell is just starting to wade into the waters of the recruiting process but one program that has his attention early is West Virginia.
Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 170-pounds, already held offers from Syracuse and Illinois but the Mountaineers jumped into the picture after a conversation with running backs coach Chad Scott.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news