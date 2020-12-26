WVSports - 2022 athlete Page commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has struck in the 2022 class from within the state borders by adding Kenova (W.Va.) Spring Valley tight end Corbin Page. Page, 6-foot-4, 250-pounds, becomes the first commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2022 cycle and continues a strong run of keeping in-state talent at home. The Rivals.com three-star prospect also collected offers from Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Duke, Indiana, Cincinnati and a number of others. The Mountaineers first offered Page a scholarship in September and have been one of the favorites in his recruitment since that point. He was recruited by both offensive line coach Matt Moore and tight ends coach Travis Trickett.

Page made multiple visits to West Virginia prior to the start of the recruiting dead period and was impressed with what he saw with the program on his experiences. “I absolutely love that school,” he said. A versatile athlete, Page is slotted to play tight end in Morgantown and the coaches like what he brings to the table on the offensive side of the ball. He earned second team all-state honors on the defensive line in 2020, but finished 2019 with 16 catches for 426 yards, he also had 10 receiving touchdowns. “They said they really like my and they feel I can be a top tight end,” he said. “I like coach Trickett a lot Page is the first prospect in the 2022 class to commit to the Mountaineers and continues a run with keeping the best player in the state since head coach Neal Brown has taken over the program. This makes the third straight year that the Mountaineers have kept the best player in-state in West Virginia. WVSports.com will have more with Page in the near future.