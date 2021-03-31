WVSports - 2022 F Harris commits to West Virginia Mountaineers basketball

2022 F Harris commits to West Virginia Mountaineers basketball
The West Virginia Mountaineers added another valuable piece to the 2022 class when Cleveland (Oh.) Richmond Heights forward Josiah Harris has made his commitment to the basketball program.
Harris, 6-foot-7, 190-pounds, selected the Big 12 Conference program over a finalist list that also included Ohio State, Xavier, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Kansas State. He also held offers from Texas A&M, Akron and Wichita State.
He announced his choice on social media.
West Virginia was the first power five school to offer Harris in April of 2020 and his recruitment was spearheaded by head coach Bob Huggins who initially made the offer. He has visited campus for the Missouri game prior to the dead period and was able to get a firsthand look at what the school offers.
College programs like Harris due to his versatility on both ends of the floor and how he could potentially play anywhere from the one to five in certain lineups.
“They also like my length on the floor,” he said.
The majority of programs are slotting him at the small forward spot which is likely where he will slot into things on the West Virginia roster after he arrives on campus.
Harris becomes the second commitment for West Virginia in the 2022 class behind Scott Depot (W.Va.) Teays Valley Christian School point guard Josiah Davis.
WVSports.com will have more on Harris in the near future.