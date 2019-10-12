News More News
2022 RB Singleton adds offer from West Virginia football

West Virginia Mountaineers football program became the latest to offer Singleton.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
@rivalskeenan
Managing Editor

Shillington (Pa.) Governor Mifflin Senior 2022 running back Nicholas Singleton is just starting to enter the recruiting process but has already started to attract offers from a number of schools.

Penn State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Rutgers had all offered the 5-foot-11, 191-pounder, prior to Saturday and now you can add West Virginia to that growing list of schools.

{{ article.author_name }}