2022 WR Saunders has another productive visit to West Virginia
Westerville (Oh.) 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders has become a regular visitor to West Virginia and was back on campus for the most recent junior day event.
Saunders, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was most recently on campus for the junior day in mid-January and was back in order to spend more time with the coaching staff.
“It was great. I love the atmosphere of the whole program,” he said. “The visit was different because we went to a basketball game and saw how great the fans are.”
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news