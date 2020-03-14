Westerville (Oh.) 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders has become a regular visitor to West Virginia and was back on campus for the most recent junior day event.

Saunders, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was most recently on campus for the junior day in mid-January and was back in order to spend more time with the coaching staff.

“It was great. I love the atmosphere of the whole program,” he said. “The visit was different because we went to a basketball game and saw how great the fans are.”