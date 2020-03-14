News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-14 08:23:00 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 WR Saunders has another productive visit to West Virginia

Saunders took yet another visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Saunders took yet another visit to check out the West Virginia Mountaineers football program.
Keenan Cummings • WVSports
Managing Editor
@rivalskeenan

Westerville (Oh.) 2022 wide receiver Kaden Saunders has become a regular visitor to West Virginia and was back on campus for the most recent junior day event.

Saunders, 5-foot-10, 170-pounds, was most recently on campus for the junior day in mid-January and was back in order to spend more time with the coaching staff.

“It was great. I love the atmosphere of the whole program,” he said. “The visit was different because we went to a basketball game and saw how great the fans are.”

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}