2023 DL Jackson picks West Virginia Mountaineers football

Defensive line coach AJ Jackson served as the lead recruiter and Jackson took a visit to campus first for the Texas game and then for the junior day event prior to the start of the dead period.

Jackson, 6-foot-4, 305-pounds, received a scholarship offer from the Mountaineers in November and has only continued to build a connection with the coaching staff.

West Virginia has added another commitment in the form of Spartanburg (S.C.) 2023 defensive lineman Cameron Jackson .

He was impressed with the campus on both stops as well as how the coaching staff approached everything during his time in Morgantown.

“West Virginia is a great place to be and the environment is what set it off from the beginning,” he said.

Those trips were enough to secure his commitment and give the Mountaineers a versatile addition up front that is able to get low and stop runs as well create issues up front for opposition.

Jackson made the all-region team this past year and finished with 30 tackles, 6 sacks and an interception. He has the ability to play several spots up front for the Mountaineers on the defensive line.

Programs such as Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech and Coastal Carolina had all been expressing high interest in Jackson.

The 2023 target becomes the third commitment for the Mountaineers in the 2023 class and represents the first along the defensive line in the class.

WVSports.com will have more with Jackson in the near future.