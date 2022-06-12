2023 DL Smalls commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football
West Virginia has filled a need on the defensive front in the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls following an official visit to campus.
Smalls, 6-foot-2, 320-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other offers from South Carolina, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty.
The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been in contact with defensive line coach AJ Jackson for over a year and developed a strong connection with the assistant coach. The two had maintained regular contact which led to his official visit over the weekend in Morgantown.
That trip was enough to close the door on his recruitment and gives the Mountaineers a massive defensive line target that is an ideal fit for the defensive scheme. Smalls was searching for a family fit and found that in Morgantown where he was able to see everything the program had to offer.
West Virginia is targeting Smalls as a nose guard and likes his footwork as well as the way he moves for his size. That made him an attractive option for the program on the interior of the line.
Smalls is the ninth commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and represents the second true defensive lineman for the program this cycle along with Spartanburg (S.C.) prospect Cameron Jackson.
WVSports.com will have more with Smalls in the near future.
----------
• Talk about it with West Virginia fans on The Blue Lot.
• SUBSCRIBE today to stay up on the latest on Mountaineer sports and recruiting.
• Get all of our WVU videos on YouTube by subscribing to the WVSports.com Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @WVSportsDotCom, @rivalskeenan
•Like us on Facebook