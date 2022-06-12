2023 DL Smalls commits to West Virginia Mountaineers football

West Virginia has filled a need on the defensive front in the 2023 recruiting class with a commitment from Beaufort (S.C.) defensive lineman Eamon Smalls following an official visit to campus. Smalls, 6-foot-2, 320-pounds, picked the Mountaineers over other offers from South Carolina, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina and Liberty. The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been in contact with defensive line coach AJ Jackson for over a year and developed a strong connection with the assistant coach. The two had maintained regular contact which led to his official visit over the weekend in Morgantown.

That trip was enough to close the door on his recruitment and gives the Mountaineers a massive defensive line target that is an ideal fit for the defensive scheme. Smalls was searching for a family fit and found that in Morgantown where he was able to see everything the program had to offer. West Virginia is targeting Smalls as a nose guard and likes his footwork as well as the way he moves for his size. That made him an attractive option for the program on the interior of the line. Smalls is the ninth commitment for West Virginia in the 2023 class and represents the second true defensive lineman for the program this cycle along with Spartanburg (S.C.) prospect Cameron Jackson. WVSports.com will have more with Smalls in the near future.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UdXJuIG1lIHVwIOKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dWVWZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBXVlVm b290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9XVlVm b290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AV1ZVZm9vdGJhbGw8L2E+ IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ATmVhbEJyb3duX1dWVTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9icnljZWx5YnJhbmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGJyeWNlbHlicmFuZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oaWdoX2JlYXVmb3J0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBoaWdoX2JlYXVmb3J0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2V4dHJhbWlsZXRpZ2Vycz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A ZXh0cmFtaWxldGlnZXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NNaWRkbGV0b25fNzE/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENNaWRk bGV0b25fNzE8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vZGVl dGhhdGd1eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AZGVldGhhdGd1eTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IaWdoU2Nob29sQmxpdHo/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhpZ2hTY2hvb2xCbGl0ejwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0pQaTFCUmpPbE4iPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9KUGkxQlJqT2xOPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpZyBFLlNtYWxscyAoQEVh bW9uU21hbGxzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0VhbW9u U21hbGxzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTM2MDU4Njg3MzYxNTQwMTAyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgMTIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==