Henry, 6-foot-1, 170-pounds, is being targeted as a defensive back for the Mountaineers with the ability to slide around to multiple spots including cornerback, nickel or safety.

West Virginia has continued the wave of positive momentum on the recruiting trail with a commitment from Dunnellon (Fla.) 2024 defensive back Chris Henry .

The Florida native selected the Mountaineers over other offers from Purdue, Oregon State, Kansas from the power five level and long list of other options.

Henry took an official visit to Morgantown during the June 9 weekend and left highly impressed with what he was able to see on campus as well as the vibe within the program.

"It was exactly how people explained it "Almost Heaven," he said.

He also was able to get a look at what West Virginia had to offer outside of football including the academic offerings and how the program prepares you for life after the game. All of that checked Henry’s boxes when it came to finding the right college fit.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown is the lead recruiter for Henry and was critical in securing his pledge. That connection helped to get him to campus in the first place and things evolved from there.

Overall, Henry becomes the eleventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 cycle and the latest defensive back that could end up at several different spots once they arrive on campus.

WVSports.com will have more with Henry in the near future.