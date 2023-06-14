Jennings, 6-foot-0, 185-pounds, also held offers from Purdue, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Bowling Green and a number of others prior to selecting the Mountaineers.

Cincinnati (Oh.) Colerain 2024 safety Zae Jennings has long held West Virginia toward the top of his recruitment and that paid off with a commitment from the versatile athlete.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect had been to Morgantown before for unofficial stops but his official visit to campus during the June 9 weekend was enough to effectively shut the door on his recruitment.

West Virginia was able to seal up his commitment while on the visit prior to his announcement.

The Cincinnati prospect was recruited by both defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley along with secondary coach ShaDon Brown and both played a critical role in the process. That trust that was established along with his comfort level with Morgantown made it a perfect fit.

Jennings is coming off a season where he had 1,112 all-purpose yards on the offensive side of the ball, but is being targeted as a safety or spear in the West Virginia defensive scheme. Given his size and athleticism that makes it a good fit as he continues to develop for the next level.

Jennings becomes the ninth prospect to commit to the West Virginia Mountaineers football program in the 2024 class and the second true defensive back to select the Big 12 Conference school after Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe.

WVSports.com will have more with Jennings in the near future.