After thinking things over for a few days, the edge rusher elected to cancel his scheduled official visit to Wisconsin and then commit to the Mountaineers.

Onwuka, 6-foot-4, 225-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown during the first weekend in June and left campus feeling strongly about the West Virginia program. It wasn’t his first visit to campus, but it certainly proved to be the most critical yet.

West Virginia has landed a major target in the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers defensive end Obinna Onwuka .

The Rivals.com four-star prospect also had visits set to Virginia Tech and Boston College but those trips now will not occur as he has shut down his recruitment.

Onwuka selected West Virginia over other offers from Southern California, Penn State, Wisconsin, Maryland, Virginia Tech and a host of others.

The Mountaineers are targeting Onwuka as a defensive end in the defensive scheme although he will likely start his career as an edge rusher. The Maryland native was a priority for the coaching staff and the program has now landed one of the key targets on the defensive side in this cycle.

Secondary coach ShaDon Brown was the lead recruiter for Onwuka and the two developed a very strong bond that was critical in his decision making process.

Onwuka was the PG Defensive Player of the Year and was also second-team All State selection this past season with 23 total tackles and 11 tackles for a loss.

Overall, Onwuka becomes the fourth commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 recruiting class and the second on the defensive line behind Camden (N.J.) 2024 defensive tackle Richard James. He also represents the first player to pick the Mountaineers football program from the first official visit weekend in June.

WVSports.com will have more with Onwuka in the near future.