Offensive Coordinator Chad Scott extended a scholarship offer to Dunbar in January and had actually first gotten in contact during September of his junior season.

Dunbar, 5-foot-9, 204-pounds, took an official visit to Morgantown over the weekend which served as the culmination of a recruiting process between the two that started long before that.

West Virginia has added another talented piece to the 2024 recruiting class with a commitment from Aiken (S.C.) Midland Valley running back Traevon Dunbar .

That afforded the pair plenty of time to develop a strong relationship which was critical in his decision to commit to the program.

After a senior season where Dunbar rushed for 2,187 yards and 28 touchdowns, the Mountaineers turned up the heat and that led to the visit to campus over the Dec. 8 weekend. It wasn’t the first time that Dunbar had been to Morgantown after seeing the school on a junior day stop in the winter, but it was the most impactful. That experience led to his commitment to the Big 12 Conference program.

The Mountaineers are targeting Dunbar in the backfield and the coaching staff has been impressed with his overall explosiveness and how he can make people miss.

“And the way I can drive through contact,” he said.

Dunbar also held offers from programs such as Penn State, Mississippi, Michigan State, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Arkansas, Boston College and Louisville, among others. His efforts during his senior season earned him the Region IV 4A Offensive Player of the Year in South Carolina.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect is the second running back to commit to West Virginia in the 2024 class behind Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard and the 22nd overall in the cycle.

WVSports.com will have more with Dunbar in the near future.