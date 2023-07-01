Hubbard, 5-foot-11, 190-pounds, selected the Mountaineers over other offers from Kentucky, Boston College, Coastal Carolina, Ohio, James Madison and a number of others college programs.

West Virginia has found the piece in the backfield in the 2024 class after Gahanna (Oh.) Lincoln 2024 running back Diore Hubbard committed to the football program.

The talented running back is coming off an impressive junior season where he set several records in the process with 2,365 rushing yards and 29 total touchdowns. He finished the year with 2,661 all-purpose yards and was a finalist for the Mr. Ohio Award.

The Rivals.com three-star prospect received a scholarship offer from West Virginia in late February and things only continued to build between the pair from there leading to an unofficial visit in the spring. And then Hubbard returned back to campus for his official visit during the June 9 weekend.

“The West Virginia offer was great,” he said.

Offensive coordinator Chad Scott served as the lead recruiter for Hubbard and that connection was key in his interest in the football program and eventually led to his commitment to the Mountaineers. Scott first got in contact with Hubbard two years ago and things progressed over the course of the process.

Hubbard fills the need for a running back in the 2024 recruiting class and gives the Mountaineers 17 total commitments in the cycle. He also represents another addition from the Buckeye State.

WVSports.com will have more on Hubbard in the near future.