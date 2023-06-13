“My first power five offer and I really appreciate them taking a chance on me,” he said.

Flowe, 6-foot-0, 170-pounds, received his first power five scholarship offer from the Mountaineers and things only continued to progress from that point. But jumping into the mix first always mattered.

West Virginia has addressed a need in the secondary with a commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2024 defensive back Keelan Flowe following an official visit to campus.

Along with West Virginia others such as Virginia Tech, Old Dominion, Liberty, East Carolina, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State and more.

The versatile defensive back visited Morgantown during the spring and then returned for an official visit during the second weekend in June. That trip was enough to seal the deal in his recruitment after he went home to talk things over.

Safeties coach Dontae Wright and secondary coach ShaDon Brown served as the lead recruiters for Flowe and both were critical in his decision-making process.

The Mountaineers are targeting Flowe as a defensive back with the ability to slide around to different spots at safety or cornerback. He displays the ability to not only cover but make plays from there.

The Tarheel State native finished this past season with 49 tackles and 2 interceptions.

Overall, Flowe becomes the seventh commitment for West Virginia in the 2024 class and represents the first true defensive back to select the program at this point in the process.

WVSports.com will have more with Flowe in the near future.